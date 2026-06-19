Revised Budget pledges 'New Kerala' with inclusive growth, sustainable development

Citing severe fiscal stress, hidden liabilities, lower remittances and inflation as key challenges before the government, the CM unveiled Mission Samudra to build a port-led economy, elevate the state as a global maritime and economic hub.

The government is committed to stimulating the economy through broad-based development strategies, attracting large-scale investments across various sectors, mobilizing financial resources for the public exchequer, and ensuring the equitable distribution of wealth, the CM said.