Retired nurse killed as drunk men hurl stones at car in Jabalpur: Police

JABALPUR: A 66-year-old retired nurse died in the early hours of Sunday after some people in an inebriated condition pelted stones at the car she was travelling in near the Gun Carriage Factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, police said.



Victim Viraj Dubey was going to her home in the Durga Nagar Gwarighat area with her nephew when the incident took place around 3 am.

Dubey was sitting in the rear seat of the car. She suffered a head injury after some drunk persons hurled stones at the vehicle. She was rushed to a hospital where she died after a while, inspector Satish Kumar Andhwar of Ghamapur police station told reporters.

Her nephew told the police that he had rolled down the window of his car to beat the humid weather as the vehicle was not air-conditioned.

The police official said they have registered a case of murder and launched a hunt to arrest those behind the crime.

Police are investigating the case from all angles, he said after the kin of the deceased suspected that the attack might have been aimed at committing robbery.