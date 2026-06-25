Restrictions on commercial LPG withdrawn: Assam chief secy

"Bulk LPG supplies may be restored up to 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels. Consumers with access to PNG are to continue or transition to PNG as a long-term measure," he added.

Kota also shared a letter from MoPNG Secretary Neeraj Mittal, who earlier during the day wrote to all states and union territories to inform the Centre's decision on withdrawal of the restrictions.

Mittal's letter stated that all commercial and industrial consumers' data must continue to be captured by the OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) in their databases.

"A unified database may be maintained by sector across the 3 OMCs. Further, as already instructed, such commercial/bulk customers who have shifted to PNG shall remain on PNG," he told the states and UTs.

If other LPG customers can access PNG and can shift to PNG or are in the process of shifting to local PNG network, they shall be permanently transitioned to PNG, Mittal said.

"OMCs shall ensure that this transition to PNG continues to happen in conjunction with CGD entities," he added.