Restrictions end, commercial LPG supplies restored

CHENNAI: The Union government has withdrawn the restrictions imposed on commercial LPG supplies during the recent West Asia conflict, allowing the distribution of non-domestic LPG cylinders to return to normal levels.
It has also eased curbs on bulk LPG, permitting supplies up to 50% of consumers' pre-crisis requirement.
In a letter to all State and Union Territory chief secretaries, Petroleum secretary Neeraj Mittal said the restrictions had been introduced to safeguard domestic LPG availability when global supply chains came under pressure because of the conflict in West Asia.
The ministry has instructed oil marketing companies (OMCs) to continue maintaining records of all commercial and industrial LPG consumers in a common database shared across the three public sector fuel retailers.
The communication also reiterated the government's policy of shifting eligible commercial consumers to piped natural gas (PNG). Consumers who have already migrated to PNG will not be permitted to switch back to LPG, while those who have access to PNG networks or are in the process of connecting will be encouraged to complete the transition in coordination with city gas distribution companies.