Restoration work of Bund at I&FC regulator completed: Delhi LG

NEW DELHI: Delhi LG VK Saxena on Friday said that Indian Army has completed the restoration work of the Bund at the Irrigation and Flood Control regulator near the WHO building here in the national capital. After the Irrigation and Flood Control Department’s regulator was breached, many areas, including ITO and Rajghat, were submerged.

Delhi LG who has visited the spot to review the ongoing repair work said, “Our challenge was how to fix the bridge. Army personnel have been deployed here since morning. It was difficult because the water current was around 5-6 knots here.”

“Our jawans worked harder and repaired the Bund and are currently standing on the other side. As the Bund got repaired the pressure exerting on the Bund has stopped and the water is heading towards Yamuna,” he said further.

It may be noted that the Bund across the mouth of the Drain had been in a state of disrepair, having been left unattended after the laying of a water pipeline by the DJB. The present level of river water at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) at 09:00 PM on July was recorded at 208.07 Metres. On Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning with predictions that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall on the 17th and 18th July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states," Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist said.