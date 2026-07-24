Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan non-negotiable: CJP to union ministers

In a meeting with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the CJP also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of those who committed suicide after the cancellation of the NEET test on May 3, its spokesperson Saurav Das said.

The two-hour meeting held at the Vithalbhai Patel House was aimed at finding an amicable solution to protests over the NEET paper leak and other irregularities in the exam system.

Nadda said the ministers heard their demands and conveyed that they will get back to the CJP. "We will again meet on Saturday," he said.