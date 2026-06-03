Residents allege delay in response, DFS denies charge; 10 police personnel injured

"We smelled something, but we thought it might be something else. Then a spark occurred, and the building soon caught fire. Fire brigades were called around 8 am, but they arrived late. If they could have come earlier, casualties could have been prevented," she claimed.

She said many occupants suffered severe burn injuries, and several others tried to escape by jumping from the building.

"People were very badly injured and burned. People saved themselves by jumping from the building," Anjum said.

Another resident alleged that the neighbourhood residents had to take the lead in rescue efforts before emergency teams arrived.