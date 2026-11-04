Rescue operation at landslide-hit south Odisha village halted; families prepare for final rituals

The official said the state government had mobilised multiple agencies and deployed all possible resources, including life-detection equipment, dog squads, experts from IIT, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Railway teams and controlled blasting, for the rescue operation.

However, no significant breakthrough was achieved as the houses affected by the landslide are believed to be buried under nearly 30 feet of debris following successive landslides.

Of the 26 residents of Gidipabali, a hilltop village on the Kandhamal-Ganjam district border, 13 managed to escape the landslide on the night of October 29 and were shifted to a shelter in Udayagiri.

The search operation was launched for the remaining 13 residents.

One person was rescued alive, while 12 others were initially reported missing. Two bodies were subsequently recovered and identified as those of 29-year-old Salman Pradhan and 52-year-old Rabi Mallick.

Officials said the two bodies were found in the upper layers of debris, but it took rescue teams three days of painstaking efforts to retrieve them. Controlled blasting over the past two days had yielded no significant results, they said.

The collector said the rescue operation was particularly challenging as personnel could not remain at the site after sunset due to the lack of basic facilities.

"There is no proper road to transport the machinery required to remove the huge rocks that fell on the houses during the landslide. Therefore, we carried out controlled blasting to break the rocks and later used ground-penetrating radar (GPR). But that was also not possible as the area is covered by nearly 30 feet of rock and soil," he said.

The collector said the only way to transport the equipment required for the operation to the site was through airdropping.

He said further rescue efforts would be decided after consultations with experts, the state government and the affected families.