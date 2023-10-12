Rescue and restoration continued overnight after train derailment in Bihar's Buxar

BUXAR: Hours after 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district of Bihar on Wednesday night, rescue efforts and work on restiration of the tracks continued overnight.





Four people died and around 70 people were injured after the express train en route to Kamakhya junction in Assam from Delhi derailed at 9.35 pm on Wednesday. The derailment took place near Raghunathpur station of the Danapur division of the East Central Railway. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday informed that the evacuation and rescue operations continued overnight at the site of the accident.

"Rescue operation going on at war footing at Buxar derailment site. NDRF, SDRF, District administration, Railway officials, and local residents are all working as one team. Injured shifted to the hospital. War room operating," Vaishnaw posted on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, two trains have been cancelled and several others diverted in the aftermath of the accident. The East Central Railway zone informed through an official statement that the trains that have been cancelled include Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express and Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express.

The chief public relations officers of the Northern Railways and the Railways department informed that helpline numbers have been opened to facilitate disstressed passengers and kin. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said his government was monitoring the situation following the incident.

Taking to X, CM Sangma posted, "We are in touch with railway authorities and have been monitoring the situation. Citizens of Meghalaya can reach out to State authorities for assistance." He informed further that a helpline number -- 18003453644 -- for the affected passengers and kin. Earlier in the day, the general manager of East Central Railways (ECR), Tarun Prakash, told ANI, "Four fatalities have been confirmed and rescue operations are underway. A total of 21 coaches derailed."

He added that an inquiry would be conducted on what led to the coaches to jump rails. Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister's Office informed through a social media post that the government is closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment.

"The Chief Minister's Office is closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment of Train Number 12506 in Raghunathpur and is in touch with the district authorities in Buxar and other agencies," the post read. The accident came just over four months after a horrific triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district in June claimed 296 lives.



