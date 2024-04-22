"Requested Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to increase Haj quota...": PM Modi in Aligarh

ALIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mentioned the increase of the Haj quota by Saudi Arabia and said that upon his request to the Crown Prince the Haj quota was increased adding that the visa process has also been made seamless for the Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Addressing a public rally in Aligarh, PM Modi said the BJP-led government took a very significant decision for the Muslim brothers and sisters.

"Earlier, due to less Haj quota, there used to be a lot of fighting and bribery was also prevalent there and only the influential people would get the chance to go to Haj. I had requested the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to increase the Haj quota for our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Today, not only has India's Haj quota increased but visa rules have also been made easier. The government took a very important decision," PM Modi said. PM Modi further said that his government also fulfilled the dreams of thousands of sisters who wished to go to Haj. "Earlier our Muslim mothers and sisters could not go alone for Haj. The government also allowed women to go for Haj without 'Mehram' and I am being blessed by thousands of sisters whose dream of going for Haj has been fulfilled," he added. Earlier in 2019, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the increase in quota for Indian Haj pilgrims to 200,000 at the request of PM Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the country.

The Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 was signed between Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani accompanied by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs with Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in January this year. "A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj 2024 with 1,40,020 seats being reserved for pilgrims to proceed through Haj Committee of India which will greatly benefit the common first-time pilgrims intending to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2024 whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators," the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in an official press release.

Every year, millions of Muslims around the world embark on a sacred pilgrimage known as Hajj/Haj. This spiritual journey holds immense significance in the lives of believers, offering an opportunity to connect with Allah, seek forgiveness, and strengthen their faith. The heartfelt desire to be among those walking to Mina, echoing the Labaik with the crowd, and performing the rituals of Haj is a sentiment shared by countless individuals. Aligarh Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 along with Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr seats in Uttar Pradesh.