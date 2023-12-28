"Request all invitees to attend Ram Temple opening on Jan 22": Anurag Thakur amid doubts around Oppn presence

KANGRA: Amid doubts swirling around the participation of top Opposition leaders for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday urged all the invitees to attend the installation of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) on January 22.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs said, "All of us have been waiting for this moment for years. Our dream of a grand Ram Temple is finally coming true. I would humbly request everyone, who has been invited, to attend the opening of the shrine on January 22."

"Those planning a visit to the temple at a later date should do comprehensive research on all amenities that have been made available for them to ensure that they don't run into any inconvenience," the Union Minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the grand opening of the Ram Temple on January 22 while leaders, seers and dignitaries from all walks of life are also likely to attend the event.

The office bearers of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, along with religious leaders, visited Prime Minister Modi earlier and invited him to the event.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands will be provided free meals.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12 noon and 12:45 pm on the day of consecration. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

The landmark Supreme Court verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya title deed dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple.

Following the apex court verdict, the Centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to oversee the construction of the shrine and also cater to its management.

The construction of the temple has been progressing on a war footing under the supervision of the trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.