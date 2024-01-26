Republic Day parade 2024 Main attractions of platinum celebrations

NEW DELHI: The 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Friday showcased India's rich cultural diversity, military prowess, and 'Nari Shakti'.

The parade began at 10.30 am with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

Here are some of the main attractions of the grand celebrations themed 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka':

Aavaahan: After the tricolour was unfurled followed by the national anthem, a band of 112 women artists skilfully played folk and tribal percussion instruments sourced from different corners of the country in a historic first. The enchanting performance symbolised the strength and prowess of women.

French Contingent: A 95-member marching contingent and a 30-member band contingent from France took part in the parade while two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Space and Air Force roared through Delhi's sky making thousands of spectators crane their necks in wonder.

All-Women Tri-Service Contingent: For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent marched down the ceremonial boulevard reflecting the country's growing 'Nari Shakti'. It was led by Captain Sandhya of the Military Police with three supernumerary officers -- Captain Sharanya Rao, Sub Lieutenant Anshu Yadav, and Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Rao.

All-Women Armed Forces Medical Services: Another all-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent, headed by Major Srishti Khullar with Captain Amba Samant of the Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana of the Indian Navy, and Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya of the Indian Air Force also marching down the majestic avenue highlighting the strength, discipline and resolute dedication of women officers.

Vande Bharatam: The third edition of the cultural extravaganza ‘Vande Bharatam’ showcased the theme 'cultural expression of women's power - accomplishment through resolve’. Around 1,500 female dancers, under the banner of "Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti", celebrated unity in diversity with 30 distinctive folk dance styles, including Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Satriya, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri, contemporary classical dance, and Bollywood styles.

'Nari Shakti' in Paramilitary Contingents: Paramilitary forces like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, and ITBP had an all-women band and marching contingents to highlight 'Nari Shakti' and their contribution to nation-building.

Power Couples march down Kartavya Path: The crowd gathered at Kartavya Path witnessed a rare event as two Army couples, belonging to different contingents, took part in the parade. One of the couples, Major Jerry Blaize, who led the Madras regiment, and Captain Supreetha C T, a member of the Corps of Military Police contingent, said it was a proud moment for them.

Daredevil stunts by women personnel: On motorcycles, 265 women personnel of CRPF, BSF, and SSB performed daredevil stunts. They showcased bravery, valour, and determination through varied formations like Chandrayaan, Sarvatra Suraksha, Abhivadan, and Yog Se Siddhi.

Ram Lalla statue on Uttar Pradesh tableau: An artistic model depicting Lord Ram in a young avatar holding a bow and arrow, whose new idol was recently consecrated at a grand temple in Ayodhya, was the showpiece of Uttar Pradesh's tableau in this year's parade. It also depicted the first-ever operational high-speed regional rapid transit system (RRTS) of the country.

Bal Puraskar Winners: Eighteen children, winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for their exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in the fields of bravery, art and culture, sports, science and technology, innovation and social service, were driven down the Kartavya Path in special jeeps decked up with flowers.

Top performers as special guests: Around 13,000 people who made the best use of various government schemes such as Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi, Krishi Sinchayee Yojana among others were invited as special guests at the celebrations.