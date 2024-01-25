Republic Day 2024: ECI's tableau to showcase 'India - Mother of Democracy' theme

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India will showcase the 'India - Mother of Democracy' theme in its tableau at the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday. Illustrating the intricate logistics of Indian Parliamentary Elections, the front section of the tableau will feature an inked finger pressing a button on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), symbolizing inclusivity and empowerment of citizens.

The magnitude of the Parliamentary Election 2024 is depicted, whereby about 96 crore electors will be touched by the Election Commission of India for voting in 12 lakh polling stations. About 1.5 crore personnel will conduct elections with the precision of a clock.

In the rear section, the tableau will portray the diverse facets of Indian democracy, ensuring Assured Minimum Facilities at polling stations and introducing innovative measures like the 'Home Voting facility' for People with Disabilities (PwD) and elderly electors.

Guided by the principle 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for sure', the rear portion will highlight the Election Commission's commitment to leaving no voter behind and overcoming geographical challenges in diverse terrains.

The lively depiction of voters in queues will represent the cultural diversity of the nation, emphasizing a delightful voting experience. In the rear portion of the tableau, ECI's effort towards 'No voter to be left behind' to overcome the extreme physical challenges, whether its interior villages of Left Wing Extremism Affected areas, dry or cold desert areas, snow-clad peaks, coastal areas, etc. have been showcased through a depiction of geographical diversities of the country, symbolizing the Commission's dedication to inclusivity.

Artists adorned in App costumes walking alongside the tableau will represent the Election Commission's integration of the IT ecosystem to enhance the election process for all stakeholders. A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and nine from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade.

France's President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the event. Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to commemorate the day when our Constitution came into effect in 1950.