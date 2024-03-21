"Remove BJP; save Constitution and democracy": Samajwadi Party Chief makes electoral pitch

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday made his electoral pitch urging people to remain alert after voting saying that to save democracy in India, the BJP-government should be removed.

"In the coming days, people have to caste vote, and they will also have to be alert after voting, we have to save booths; we have to be careful of the BJP. If the BJP loses, youth will get jobs, farmers will get MSP, and people will get respect. Remove the BJP, save the Constitution. Also democracy will be saved," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Voting for the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will begin on June 4.

Speaking on the alliance with Lok Dal, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I thank Lok Dal today. Neta ji also has a very good relationship with Sunil Singh ji's father. We have a family relationship and together we fought against the governments of that time."

Lauding farmer leader and Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, Samajwadi Party Chief said,"There was no greater leader of farmers than Chaudhary Charan Singh. Chaudhary Charan Singh worked to bring respect to the poor and farmers."

Akhilesh Yadav also stated that the electoral bond issue has exposed the BJP's extortion tactics, alleging that the saffron party engages in extortion by misusing ED and CBI raids.

"The government has made extortion strategies, and now with the electoral bonds it has been proven that no one could have done extortion the way the BJP has done," said Yadav.

He went on to express confidence that the BJP will be ousted in the Lok Sabha elections, thereby safeguarding democracy. The SP leader criticized the BJP for allegedly indulging in extortion under the guise of donations and misusing central agencies.

He emphasized, "The public will vote against the BJP due to injustice, atrocities, price rises, unemployment... The BJP misused constitutional institutions. It engaged in extortion by misusing ED and CBI raids."

Yadav accused the BJP government of manipulating the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to solicit donations, which subsequently led to halted investigations.

"The BJP government sends the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), collect donations and then investigations get halted," he said.

In 2019, in the state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the BJP bagged 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal got two in the last general elections. The Congress managed just one seat, with Sonia Gandhi retaining Raebareli.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had forged an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) supporting them. But they did not fare well. BSP got 10 seats, the SP five while the RLD drew a blank.