Remembering Ratan Tata's deep love for dogs

CHENNAI: Visionary industrialist Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman, who passed away at 86 on Wednesday, showed great compassion for all creatures, especially dogs.

One of the most heartwarming moments that demonstrated Tata’s love for dogs occurred in 2018. When he was set to receive a prestigious lifetime achievement award for his philanthropic work from Prince Charles (now King Charles III) at Buckingham Palace, he cancelled at the last minute. Why? His dog had fallen seriously ill. And he opted to stay home to take care of his beloved companion.

Suhel Seth, a businessman and a close friend of Tata, recounted this incident in a video. He shared how he received 11 missed calls from Tata and when he finally connected, Tata explained, “Tango and Tito, my dogs–one of them has fallen terribly ill. I can’t leave him and come.”

In a 2021 interview, the titan remembered his four-legged companions fondly: “There is an indescribable sadness every time one of my pets passes away and I resolve I cannot go through another parting of that nature. And yet, two-three years down the road, my home becomes too empty and too quiet for me to live without them, so there is another dog that gets my affection and attention, just like the last one," said the businessman who never married.

The animal lover in many instances showcased his love for stray dogs and his legacy of compassion is most evident at the headquarters of the Tata Group, Bombay House where strays are free to roam the premises without any restrictions.

In 2023, Tata also opened India’s first Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.