Relief to murder convict, continued custody for CJP leaders: Dipke

Dipke shared screenshots of two news reports on X, one headlined "Allahabad High Court suspends conviction of murder convict who wishes to contest election on BJP ticket" and the other on the extension of the judicial custody of Ranka and Das.

According to the report, the Allahabad High Court has stayed the conviction and life sentence of Nandlal Rai alias Babloo Rai -- convicted last year in a 2017 murder case -- after he expressed his desire to contest 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as an independent candidate or, if possible, on a BJP ticket.

The court observed that the right to livelihood of a common man is no less important than a politician's right to contest elections, and said the conviction and sentence deserve to be stayed so that he can survive until the final verdict in his appeal. The appeal against his conviction is pending.