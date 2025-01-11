Relief for Allu Arjun: Nampally Court waives weekly appearance requirement

HYDERABAD: Tollywood star Allu Arjun received relief from the Nampally Court, which waived the requirement for him to appear at the Chikkadpally Police Station every Sunday.

The condition was initially imposed as part of the actor's conditional bail in the Sandhya Theater stampede case.

Citing security concerns, Allu Arjun filed a petition seeking exemption from the weekly appearance. The court agreed to his request, clarifying that the exemption was granted solely for security reasons. It also directed that the police may summon the actor for questioning through a notice if required.

Additionally, the court lifted restrictions on Allu Arjun's international travel, permitting him to go abroad despite the ongoing investigation. The actor had earlier been barred from travelling overseas during the inquiry.