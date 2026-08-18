Release water to Tamil Nadu as directed, Supreme Court tells Karnataka

While the Tamil Nadu government claimed before the apex court that the CWMA’s directive was not being complied with, the Karnataka government said the picture being projected was “extremely incorrect”.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) had directed Karnataka to release 1 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12. The CWMA subsequently upheld the decision.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government’s plea seeking directives to the Karnataka government for the immediate release of water came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.