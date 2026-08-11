Register FIR in cases of missing persons immediately, irrespective of age or gender: SC

A bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan said it was shocked to learn that some of the states are under the impression that the expression “person” refers only to children and does not include adults.

"We find this to be a deliberate and mala fide bogey raised by such States. The language of our earlier order is clear and unambiguous. The expression “person” means every person, irrespective of age or gender.

"If any State/Union Territory has failed to comply with the order in its true letter and spirit, notice of contempt shall be issued to the concerned Chief Secretary and Director General of Police," the bench said in its August 5 order.