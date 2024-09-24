Redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar Jaipur Station: Blend of Heritage, Folk Art, Modernity

JAIPUR: The redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar Jaipur Station, one of the key stations in the Pink City, has officially begun, aimed at transforming it into a world-class station.

With this redevelopment, passengers visiting the station will experience top-tier facilities and will experience a comfortable and modern environment.

As part of the redevelopment plan, separate arrival and departure facilities will be implemented for smoother passenger movement.

The station will feature a roof plaza and an air concourse, enhancing the overall passenger experience. To further add to passenger convenience, elevators, escalators, executive lounges, waiting rooms, a shopping complex, and a cafeteria will be provided, along with ample parking.

During the visit of Jaipur's Gandhinagar station, Ashwini Vaishnav talked during a press conference about the redevelopment of the particular station.

"As you know, the reconstruction and redevelopment of 1,324 stations across the country is underway. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is executing the world's largest station redevelopment project, and this Gandhi Nagar station is part of it The Prime Minister has always emphasised that stations connect both parts of a city and must remain clean and well-maintained."

"Launching such a large station in three segments is a significant achievement in itself I congratulate the entire railway team and all the workers for their efforts." Minister added

"Gandhi Nagar Station is a very popular station in Jaipur. The redevelopment work you see here is already two-thirds complete, and the remaining work will be finished in two to three months. We have launched Indian Railways' largest roof plaza, which is 72 meters long and 40 meters wide, and reinforcement work is currently ongoing," said GM NWR Amitabh.

Working at the station is a big challenge since passengers are constantly arriving, and trains are being handled simultaneously. However, we are receiving support from people because everyone wants to see Indian Railways progressing at a faster pace," he added.