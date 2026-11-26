The proposal further stated that the State should bear election expenses and that no candidate, even if unopposed, should be elected without securing at least one-third of the total votes.

Misra argued that elected representatives often became more concerned about pleasing party leaders than serving the people.

“What we care for is the party caucus, the high command, and if it is pleased we are all right. We do not care for the people,” he said, describing the right to recall as “a fundamental right in democracy”.

He also argued that the State should meet election expenses so that candidates without financial resources could contest elections.

Algu Rai Shastri of the United Provinces opposed the proposal, saying election-related matters had been dealt with elsewhere in the Draft Constitution and did not belong among the Fundamental Rights.

Shastri also objected to the State bearing election expenses, warning that anyone on the electoral roll could seek to contest and that no State could remain financially solvent if it paid for all candidates.

His objections centred on the placement of election provisions among the Fundamental Rights and the proposal for State-funded election expenses.

B R Ambedkar said he could not accept the amendment. The Assembly rejected the proposed Article 8-A.

Another debate concerned the role of religious instruction in educational institutions.

On December 7, 1948, Mohamed Ismail Sahib of Madras moved an amendment seeking to replace Draft Article 22, which dealt with religious instruction in educational institutions.

The draft barred religious instruction in institutions wholly maintained out of State funds. It also provided that students in institutions recognised by or receiving aid from the State could not be compelled to take part in religious instruction or worship.

Another clause allowed religious communities to provide instruction to their own pupils in educational institutions outside working hours.