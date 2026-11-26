NEW DELHI: The Constitution adopted on this day in 1949 was shaped as much by what its framers accepted as by what they rejected.
Had some proposals in the Constituent Assembly been approved, elected representatives could have faced recall, religious instruction could have been permitted in State-maintained and aided educational institutions with the consent of students or their parents, and press freedom would have been explicitly mentioned among the Fundamental Rights.
According to official government records, the Constituent Assembly debated each of these proposals but did not accept them in full. Some were rejected outright, while others were accepted only in part, with changes reflected in the final text of the Constitution.
On November 29, 1948, Lokanath Misra from Orissa moved a proposal to insert a new Article 8-A on the right to vote and elections. While providing for adult suffrage, it proposed a system of indirect elections.
Under the proposal, local self-governing bodies would elect primary members, who would, in turn, elect members of Parliament and state legislatures. These primary members would also have the right to recall the representatives they had elected.
The proposal further stated that the State should bear election expenses and that no candidate, even if unopposed, should be elected without securing at least one-third of the total votes.
Misra argued that elected representatives often became more concerned about pleasing party leaders than serving the people.
“What we care for is the party caucus, the high command, and if it is pleased we are all right. We do not care for the people,” he said, describing the right to recall as “a fundamental right in democracy”.
He also argued that the State should meet election expenses so that candidates without financial resources could contest elections.
Algu Rai Shastri of the United Provinces opposed the proposal, saying election-related matters had been dealt with elsewhere in the Draft Constitution and did not belong among the Fundamental Rights.
Shastri also objected to the State bearing election expenses, warning that anyone on the electoral roll could seek to contest and that no State could remain financially solvent if it paid for all candidates.
His objections centred on the placement of election provisions among the Fundamental Rights and the proposal for State-funded election expenses.
B R Ambedkar said he could not accept the amendment. The Assembly rejected the proposed Article 8-A.
Another debate concerned the role of religious instruction in educational institutions.
On December 7, 1948, Mohamed Ismail Sahib of Madras moved an amendment seeking to replace Draft Article 22, which dealt with religious instruction in educational institutions.
The draft barred religious instruction in institutions wholly maintained out of State funds. It also provided that students in institutions recognised by or receiving aid from the State could not be compelled to take part in religious instruction or worship.
Another clause allowed religious communities to provide instruction to their own pupils in educational institutions outside working hours.
Ismail’s proposed replacement said no student attending an institution maintained, aided or recognised by the State could be required to take part in religious instruction without their consent or, in the case of a minor, the consent of a parent or guardian.
“It is not necessary for a secular State to ban religious education in State institutions,” he said.
Ismail argued that his proposal would prevent compulsory religious instruction while allowing its provision to be decided according to circumstances, a matter he said could be left to Parliament.
Some members, however, wanted a stricter prohibition.
Sardar Bhopinder Singh Man and Tajamul Husain opposed religious instruction in educational institutions, while Prof K T Shah wanted the ban to extend to institutions partly maintained with State funds as well.
Ambedkar explained the different positions and gave three reasons for not accepting Ismail’s proposal.
He argued that public money raised through taxes should not be used for the benefit of a particular religious community; that it would be difficult for State institutions to teach all religions and their different branches; and that differences between religions could disturb the peaceful atmosphere of educational institutions.
“To assign such a task to the State would be to ask it to do the impossible,” he said.
The Assembly rejected Ismail’s proposed replacement. It also accepted a separate amendment deleting the clause that allowed religious communities to provide instruction to their pupils in educational institutions outside working hours.
Draft Article 22, with the changes, was adopted and became Article 28 of the Constitution.
The Constituent Assembly also debated whether press freedom should be explicitly mentioned in the Constitution.
On December 1, 1948, Damodar Swarup Seth, representing the United Provinces, moved an amendment to replace Draft Article 13 with a version that specifically listed “freedom of the press”, along with freedom of speech and expression, association and peaceful assembly.
Seth said press freedom could be considered part of freedom of speech and expression, but argued that the press was becoming more powerful and should be expressly mentioned in the Constitution.
He also objected to the proposed restrictions on Fundamental Rights, saying they could leave these rights at the mercy of the legislature.
Prof K T Shah moved a separate amendment on December 2 to add the words “of thought and worship; of press and publication” after the word “expression” in the freedom of speech and expression clause.
M Ananthasayanam Ayyangar argued that freedom of the press was already covered by freedom of expression.
Responding to the debate, Ambedkar said, “The press is merely another way of stating an individual or a citizen.”
He said editors and newspaper managers were citizens exercising their right to freedom of expression and that no separate mention of press freedom was necessary.
The Assembly did not accept the proposals for a separate reference to press freedom. It retained the broader right to freedom of speech and expression, which became Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.