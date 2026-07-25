Ready to talk to anyone, says a guarded Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Amid reports about plans for a meeting with Tamil Nadu counterpart C Joseph Vijay over Karnataka’s proposal to build a new dam across the Cauvery in Mekedatu, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made a guarded statement, claiming that the state was ready to speak, share information, and work with everyone.
When asked about details of the proposed meeting, Shivakumar declined to divulge details. “I don’t want to disclose now. I am very busy next week with my Cabinet expansion and all those things. We are ready to speak with everyone, share things with everyone and work with everyone,” Shivakumar said in response to a question from reporters.
The focus of the meeting is likely to be on a host of issues, including Cauvery water release and the Mekedatu balancing reservoir in Shivakumar’s Assembly constituency, Kanakapura.