Ravi Shankar denies ex-Twitter boss Dorsey's allegations

PATNA: Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday denied the allegations of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who claimed that the micro-blogging site had received requests from the Indian government to block several accounts.

Prasad, a former Union IT and communications minister, also lashed out at the Congress for doing politics on the "sacked" CEO of the company.

"No threat was issued to Twitter. We did, however, flag anti-India activities being entertained on the micro-blogging site", Prasad told reporters.

"We did raise objections to Twitter timelines teeming with footage of the Tricolour being pulled down at the Red Fort and police personnel being beaten up", said Prasad, in an oblique reference to unsavory events that took place during agitations against farm laws.

"We pointed out that the act was no less outrageous than the siege of Capitol Hill for which Twitter had shown sensitivity", said the BJP leader.

"There were also instances of unverified accounts of people not living in the country engaging in anti-India activities. We had requested that they act against such users", said Prasad.