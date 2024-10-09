CHENNAI: Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital late on Wednesday night. He was 86.

On Monday, Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, had asserted that there was no cause for concern regarding his health and that he was undergoing check-ups for age-related ailments. He had even termed the reports of his hospitalisation as a 'rumour' in a post on social media platform X.

Ratan Tata had led the Tata Group from March 1991 to December 2012 as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate.

Reports had claimed that he was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday, following a drop in blood pressure.

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka posted the news of the titan's death on X, saying, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P," he expressed.

Meanwhile, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, in a statement described Ratan Naval Tata as "a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation."

Praising the late industry leader's philanthropy commitments in fields ranging from education to healthcare, Chandrasekaran said "his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction."

He went on to add that "the Tata Group under Ratan Tata's stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass."

