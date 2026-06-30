Rape case of minor: SC notice to Rajasthan on Asaram's plea challenging Rajasthan HC judgment

While refusing to suspend Asaram's sentence, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu issued notice to the state government and sought its reply within two weeks.

The top court directed the jail authorities to extend medical facilities to Asaram, and said it will consider the grant of bail only if there is any grave health condition.

"We are not granting bail now. Subject to hearing the state we will consider if there is grave necessity to grant bail like in condition where his life is in danger," the bench observed orally.