Ranil in India; to discuss ties, trade with Modi today

NEW DELHI: In a tour that is expected to impart new momentum in bilateral ties, especially in the economic and trade sphere, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe kicked off his maiden visit to India after taking over a country in turmoil, on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wickremesinghe will hold wide-ranging talks on Friday covering all key aspects of relations.

“We Look forward to the visit to impart a new momentum to the relationship,” said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. “This is a very important visit. It is a neighbouring country with whom we have very important and multi-faceted relations,” he said.

Bagchi said India has discussed with Sri Lanka the issues of closer economic cooperation, including how Indian economic growth could benefit it. He also identified security issues, development cooperation and new projects as areas of engagement, adding India helped Sri Lanka to address its economic problems.

“I think this will be a good base to take forward our conversation,” he said.

The Sri Lankan president was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

India extended financial assistance worth around USD 4 billion to Sri Lanka, including lines of credit for purchases of food and fuel last year when it was reeling under a severe economic crisis.