"Ran away..." PM Modi hits out at Oppn for staging walkout in LS

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at members of I.N.D.I.A bloc, who staged a walkout in Lok Sabha while he was speaking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the people of the Opposition "ran away" in the middle of the discussion and they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion. The Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a walkout while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the debate on no-confidence motion, which was moved against his government.

Addressing the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal via video conference, PM Modi remarked that the no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against the NDA government was defeated in the Lok Sabha. "The situation was such that the people of the opposition left the house in the middle of the discussion and ran away.

The truth is that they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion,” he said. PM Modi pointed out that the nation observed the opposition's departure from the no-confidence motion debate. However, he said, It is disheartening that these individuals greatly let down the people of Manipur. Since the outset, the government sought a dedicated and focused discourse on Manipur.

Regrettably, their motives were different. Criticizing the TMC-led government in West Bengal, he highlighted the ongoing struggle of his party Karyakartas in the state. He referred to recent Panchayat elections, pointing out alleged TMC bloody game - obstructing BJP candidates from filling forms, preventing their participation, and resorting to violent attacks even when BJP candidates manage to win. This, he claimed, exemplifies the TMC's political approach in West Bengal.

PM Modi asserted that the neglect of Eastern India after independence has hurt the country's progress the most. He highlighted efforts to close this developmental gap, noting that a significant portion of the 13.5 crore people lifted out of poverty in the last 5 years hail from Eastern India. “In our country, for the last 50 years, slogans were given – ‘Garibi Hatao’. But those who gave this slogan could not remove poverty. A natural question is that the work which could not be done in five decades, how has the BJP government done it in such a short time?” he said.

Discussing the advantages brought forth by the government's initiatives in Eastern India, PM Modi stated, "About 18,000 villages across the nation, previously devoid of electricity, have now been illuminated by the government. Of these, about 13,000 villages were from Eastern India only. On 15 August 2019, we launched the Jal Jeevan Mission. During its inception, less than 20 per cent of rural households in the country had access to tap water.

Today, more than 60 per cent rural families are getting water from taps.” “Many of you will be surprised to know that in a state like Mizoram till 4 years ago only 6 per cent of the houses had piped water access. Today this number is more than 90 per cent. In the last 9 years in Bihar, more than 50 lakh houses have been built under PM Gramin Awas Yojana. About 45 lakh poor families have got pucca houses in West Bengal. In Assam too, 20 lakh houses have been built for the poor,” he added.

Highlighting the rapid development in Eastern India, PM Modi said, “For better health facilities, from Guwahati in Assam to Kalyani in West Bengal, From Deoghar in Jharkhand to Darbhanga in Bihar, New AIIMS have been opened with this planning so that people do not have to travel hundreds of kilometres for treatment. Over the past 9 years, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha have collectively received 31 new medical colleges, while the North East has seen a doubling of medical college numbers.”

The Prime Minister noted the conversion of North East railway lines to broad gauge, significant capacity growth in major ports, establishment of new waterways, and the development of 9 airports to enhance air connectivity in the region. He expressed the anticipation of a profound transformation in the vast eastern part of the country due to these initiatives. PM Modi iterated, "In the present times, local demand holds global significance. That's why, with a campaign like Vocal for Local, the country launched the ‘One District One Product’ scheme.

Panchayats can significantly contribute by facilitating the introduction of your district's unique specialities to the market, thereby enhancing product quality. Your efforts should aim to link small-scale workers and industries with the market, facilitating their connection through the GEM portal. The GI tag also holds substantial value in elevating the success of local products."

Also, PM Modi emphasized the revitalization of dormant ponds and lakes, urging active participation in the Amrit Sarovar initiative, with the hope that your district takes the lead. He further advocated for an increased tree planting effort, emphasizing the need for efficient and effective execution of these endeavours.

During the event, PM Modi called upon all karyakartas to actively engage in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, advocating for the display of the national flag at every household. He also encouraged the linkage of villages with the ongoing Amrit Kalash Yatra, a tribute to the country's fallen soldiers.