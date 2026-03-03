Ramesh targets BJP's south push, raises delimitation concern ahead of polls

In an interview with PTI, the Rajya Sabha MP also alleged discrimination in the distribution of central funds, saying both representation and financial justice will be key issues raised to corner the BJP in the upcoming high-stakes polls in Kerala Tamil Nadu.

Asked whether the delimitation is going to be an campaign subject in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the AICC general secretary (Communications) said it is a "very big issue" and as things stand right now, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will see a reduction in their number of seats.