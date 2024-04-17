Ramdev apologises with folded hands, SC says not off the hook yet

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna against any attempt to “degrade allopathy” and permitted them to tender a “public apology and show contrition” within a week in the contempt proceedings in the misleading advertisements case against Patanjali Ayurved.

However, it made it clear that it is not letting them “off the hook” yet.

The court is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the COVID vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

Appearing for the duo, who were present in the court and tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah that they were willing to give a “public apology to show contrition”.

“Do what you have to do by way of an advertisement, we are not commenting on it. But at this moment, we are not saying they are off the hook,” the bench said.

During the hearing, the bench interacted with Ramdev and Balkrishna and asked them why they violated the undertaking given to the court and orders it passed. “I want to say that whatever mistake I have done for that I have tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology,” Ramdev said with folded hands.