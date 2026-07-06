Ram Temple trust to meet today amid donation theft probe

The meeting, scheduled for 3 pm at the guest house inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, will review the SIT probe into the alleged donation theft, deliberate on the stepping down of Rai and Mishra, and discuss appointments to key positions in the trust if the resignations are accepted.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, with additional police personnel deployed on roads leading to the Ram temple complex. The venue was shifted from Mani Ram Das Chhawani to the temple complex, citing security reasons.

Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, who was discharged from a Lucknow hospital on July 3 after being admitted on June 29, is likely to chair the meeting via video conference from his Chhawani residence.