Ram Temple Trust to keep golf carts for elderly devotees

AYODHYA: The Ram Temple Trust is making make special arrangements for the elderly visitors to Ram Janmabhoomi.

After the consecration ceremony, the trust will launch e-vehicles on the temple premises for the convenience of elderly devotees.

The trust will purchase dozens of battery-operated golf carts which will have the capacity to carry 12 passengers at a time. Senior citizens will be required to place their demand for golf carts at the reception of the Ram temple.

These golf carts will be used to carry elders to the sanctum sanctorum.

Anil Mishra, trustee of the temple trust, said the trust will also set up a hospital near the temple complex to offer proper medical care to the needy.