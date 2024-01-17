Ram Temple is complete: Construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra

NEW DELHI: Amid the allegations that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being done when the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is unfinished, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that the temple of Ram Lalla is complete. The construction committee chairperson said that the temple of Ram Lalla has a sanctum sanctorum--Garbhagriha--and it is complete.

"Mandir Toh Ban Gaya Hai. The temple of Ram Lalla will have 'Garbhagriha', five mandaps and that temple will be on the ground floor. That temple is complete. The first floor, which is under construction, will have Ram Darbar...The second floor is just for 'Anushthan', the different types of 'Yagyas' and 'Anushthan' will take place there," he said.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mishra said that the 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22. "The 'Muhurt' on January 22 is around 12.30 pm. The prayers and rituals have already begun. The Ram Lalla will probably be brought inside the sanctum sanctorum tomorrow morning. Different types of rituals, like the Abhishek (bath) of the idol, among others, will be performed.

Finally, when the auspicious time comes at 12.30 pm on the 22nd of this month, the Pran Pratishtha will be done," he said. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held in the temple town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day.

The black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, exquisitely sculpted by a Mysuru-based sculptor--Arun Yogiraj--has been selected for enthronement. The rituals started on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.'

As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests. A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-metre picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj soil excavated from the temple will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento. This sacred gift can be used in home gardens or pots, adding a touch of divinity to their homes. Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha program may receive this meaningful gift in the future.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.