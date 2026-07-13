Ram temple donation 'theft': SIT may visit Ayodhya soon, question trust members

The alleged embezzlement has also prompted the trust to review its banking arrangements for donations.

At present, all cash collected from the temple's donation boxes is deposited with the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Naya Ghat in Ayodhya. The trust is now exploring alternatives, including engaging another bank or distributing deposits across multiple banks.

The review follows a meeting between trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri and officials of a private sector bank in Ayodhya earlier this week, sources said.

The move comes after former trust general secretary Champat Rai, in his statement to the SIT, alleged that SBI had failed to enforce basic cash-handling safeguards such as mandatory frisking of counting staff, pocketless uniforms, and other security protocols for high-value cash operations.

The SIT's preliminary report also flagged repeated violations of security procedures during cash counting and examined whether lapses in supervision contributed to the alleged theft, according to sources.

Meanwhile, police have widened the financial investigation by seeking details of the accused persons' income, bank accounts, movable and immovable properties and investments from the Income Tax Department, banks, tehsil offices and sub-registrar offices. Eight people, including trust employees associated with the temple's donation-counting process, have been arrested in the case so far.

Investigators are also verifying possible assets outside the Ayodhya district and examining whether any suspicious investments were made in the names of relatives or associates of the accused persons.

The police have so far recovered about Rs 80 lakh in cash and some jewellery from some of the accused.