Ram temple donation theft: Court extends judicial custody of 8 accused

The eight accused, who were associated with the temple's donation-counting process, were arrested after an FIR was lodged on June 25 following a preliminary report by a state government-constituted Special Investigation Team. They are currently lodged in jail.

Lawyer Kul Shekhar Singh, who represents the accused, told PTI that the judicial custody of all the accused was extended till September 18.

The order was passed by Special Judge Rajat Verma of the Anti-Corruption Court in Ayodhya.