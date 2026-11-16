Ram temple donation theft: Congress seeks new SIT reporting exclusively to SC

The opposition party also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the issue is "deeply troubling" to the nation and asserted that those who have betrayed people's faith must be held accountable.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Chanda Chori Aastha Dhokha. As the saying goes, theft never remains hidden; sooner or later, it is bound to be exposed."

New revelations emerging daily regarding the theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are exposing the attempts by the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments to shield individuals associated with the BJP, RSS, and VHP, Ramesh claimed.

"The matter is no longer just about theft. The question now arises: were both the public and the Supreme Court misled in the name of an investigation? It is evident that two SITs (Special Investigation Teams) were constituted -- one to pull the wool over the public's eyes, and the other over the Court," Ramesh said.

On July 20, the government informed the Supreme Court that the first team was not conducting an investigation and yet, on August 4, why did the chief minister, while speaking in the Legislative Assembly, cite the preliminary investigation conducted by that very same team, he asked.

On what basis was this done, and was the House provided with incorrect information, or was the Supreme Court misled, Ramesh questioned.