Ram temple donation row: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking fair probe

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu said the matter will be listed for hearing after the summer break.

“Heavens are not going to fall… What is the urgency,” the bench observed orally.

The petition, filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, said a CBI-led multi-disciplinary special investigation team (SIT) should investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.