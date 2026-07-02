Ram temple donation row: CPI MP urges PM for CAG audit; cites 'betrayal of devotees'

In a strongly-worded letter, Kumar alleged that reports of financial irregularities surrounding the trust had "stripped away every remaining pretence" and claimed that devotees had complained that gold jewellery, silver bricks and other valuables offered at the temple remained unaccounted for.

Referring to media reports, the CPI leader said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted, criminal cases registered and at least eight persons connected with counting cash and valuable offerings arrested, while the findings of the official inquiry had not yet been made public.

"If these revelations have shaken the conscience of the country, it is because this is not merely an allegation of financial wrongdoing. It is the betrayal of millions of devotees whose offerings were made in faith," Kumar said in the letter.