Ram temple consecration: Himachal CM announces public holiday on Jan 22

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced a public holiday on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The CM also appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to light earthen lamps at home on the occasion.

"Lord Ram does not belong to a particular political party, but he is everyone's ideal and culture of the country," he said, apparently referring to the BJP.

"I will light a lamp in my house and encourage others to do the same. I will definitely visit the temple in Ayodhya in the near future," Sukhu said.

He further said that a statue of Lord Ram will be built in Jakhu.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.