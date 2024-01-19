Ram temple consecration: Guj govt declares half-day holiday for its offices on Jan 22

AHMEDABAD: All government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22 to celebrate the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said on Friday.

A notification regarding the closure of offices till 2.30 pm on January 22 was issued by the state government late on Thursday night, they said.

“The entire country will be celebrating the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. All offices and institutes of state government will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 so that people of the state can participate in the celebrations,” the notification said.

The central government on Thursday announced a half-day holiday for all its employees on January 22.