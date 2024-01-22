Begin typing your search...

Ram resides in the heart that respects customs, ethics & decorum: Akhilesh

He also posted a short animated video showing Ram arriving in Ayodhya with Lakshman and Sita.

ByPTIPTI|22 Jan 2024 6:21 AM GMT
Ram resides in the heart that respects customs, ethics & decorum: Akhilesh
X

Ram temple in Ayodhya. (PTI)

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the lord resides in the hearts of those who respect customs, ethics, and decorum.

He also posted a short animated video showing Ram arriving in Ayodhya with Lakshman and Sita.

"Siyaram resides in that pure heart which respects customs, ethics and decorum," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

Yadav has been invited to the ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, but he said he would visit the temple later with his family as a devotee.

The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event.

RamAkhileshRam temple consecrationRam templeayodhyaRam Temple AyodhyaAyodhya Ram TempleSamajwadi Party President Akhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party’s Akhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyAkhilesh Yadav
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X