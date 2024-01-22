"Ram Rajya has begun": Manoj Joshi on Ram temple consecration ceremony

AYODHYA: Ahead of the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony, actor Manoj Joshi got emotional as he can't wait to welcome Ram Lalla.

Manoj Joshi met former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas and the duo shared their feelings.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Joshi said, "These are not just my feelings, every Ram Bhakt who has come here is feeling the same - every Indian has that joy in mind that Ram Lalla is being 'pranpratishthit' here. Entire India and the whole world will watch this divine form. I can't describe this joy in words. Everyone is emotional right now...This temple became a reality in the tenure of PM Modi and Lord Ram has definitely sent him. Everyone feels that 'Ram Rajya' has begun."

Kumar Vishwas added, "It is a moment of great fortune. People waited for 550 years for this moment. This is a festival of joy."

Manoj Joshi broke down and got emotional while listening to him speak about Pran Pratishtha and the Ram Temple movement.

Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture, and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale among others will also be attending the ceremony.

Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.

The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.