Ram Lalla celebrating birthday at his birthplace after a gap of 500 years: CM Yogi

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, the celebrations will be taking place in his birthplace after a long gap hiatus of 500 years.

“Thousands of people are now heading to Ayodhya Dham to partake in the birth anniversary festivities. This is a historic moment as Ram Lalla will celebrate his birth anniversary at his birthplace for the first time in five hundred years. Our generations have been blessed to witness the birth anniversary program,” he remarked.



Addressing a public gathering in Nahtaur, UP CM urged the public to support Om Kumar, the Lok Sabha candidate for Nagina and also extended his wishes for the Ashtami Tithi of Basantik Navratri and Ram Navami.



In a tirade against the opposition, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath said that India was the only country in the world where a deity had to provide evidence of his birthplace.



“This crisis was caused by Congress and the Samajwadi Party. Despite their attempts to undermine our faith, the Sanatan Samaj remained resolute. It was determined to construct a grand temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace, and thanks to PM Modi, we have achieved this success.”



He further commented: “A single vote cast in the right direction can change fate, while one cast in the wrong one leads to an identity crisis. Congress, SP, and BSP are caught in a rut they are unable to get out of. They seem to despise goodness. They even glorify mafias and criminals, visit their homes and read ‘Fatiha’ on their deaths, but when an innocent Hindu falls victim to an accident, they remain quiet. ‘Hum samanya nagrikon ko Ram-Ram karte hain aur mafia-apradhiyon ka Ram Naam Satya (We greet common citizens with ‘Ram-Ram’ and criminals with ‘Ram Naam Satya’).”



The UP CM also highlighted challenges faced during the SP-BSP regime at Seer Govardhan, the birthplace of Saint Ravidas. He mentioned that there was only one route leading there, causing difficulties for the lakhs of devotees visiting. Today, the sacred land of Sadhguru Ravidas boasts a grand memorial, a 25-foot-high statue, a park, and a four-lane road, making it more accessible and grander, he pointed out.



He mentioned that the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ pledges to construct an additional three crore houses for the poor over the next five years. He assured that the public will continue to benefit from government schemes. He also pointed out the infrastructural developments in Bijnor, including the four-lane connectivity with Meerut and Nazimabad, and mentioned the progress made in addressing the flood issues.



He also emphasised the inclusive approach of the government, recognising and respecting every section of society, including farmers, youth, and women.

