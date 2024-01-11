'Ram Dhun' music installed in UPSRTC buses ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that, in honour of the Ram temple's Pran Pratistha programme, Ramdhun shall be played on all State buses for pilgrims.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh boarded a bus bound for Ayodhya.

Dayashankar took stock of the Awadh bus terminal where Ram Dhun was playing in UPSRTC buses.

Minister Dayashankar Singh told ANI, "This music system has been installed in all government buses and the bus stations of Ayodhya Road and soon it will be installed in all private buses also. Pilgrims who are travelling should reach Ayodhya directly while being in devotion to Ram. January 22 is the day of pride in India and it will remain memorable for all of us. Lakhs of people are coming to Ayodhya even before the Pran Pratishta ceremony and buses are running short. From places where more passengers are coming like Kashi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur, we have deployed 1000 extra buses to reach them."

The bus driver said, "The response of the people has been good as people are liking it and we too are liking it."

A traveller said, "Bhajan creates a devotional atmosphere in our country. If you are a religious person then you will enjoy a different journey by listening to Ram Dhun in buses. By listening to this, we feel that we are a part of the happiness that the whole country is celebrating in the form of pride and prestige."

Another traveller said, "On the morning of 22nd January if we get to hear the name of Lord Ram, that's a happy moment for us. A temple is being built in our place after a hundred and fifty years, we all will go to Ayodhya in the coming time and this is a moment of great happiness."

Another traveller said, "On the 22nd of January, after five hundred and fifty years of penance and struggle, our vision of Ramrajya is being given concrete shape. So, roadways are also taking a step in that direction. So this is a very proud moment."

Recently, the transport department has started an additional 1000 buses to connect Ayodhya with all the routes and areas so that Ram devotees can reach Ayodhya in less time without any problem.