Rajya Sabha proceedings suspended till 3 pm

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Friday adjourned till 3 pm following an uproar over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

When the Upper House of Parliament reassembled at 2 pm after having witnessed disruptions in the morning session as well, Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed that Singh has been named by the chairman and suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon session following a motion moved by the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.

Citing rules, he asked Singh to leave the House as suspended members are not supposed to participate in the proceedings.

Various opposition members protested this and wanted to raise points of order which was disallowed by the deputy chairman. With the opposition members shouting slogans, he adjourned the House for an hour till 3 pm.