Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid noisy protests by Opposition

As soon as the House reconvened at 12 noon, after getting adjourned soon after it met at 11 am, Chairperson C P Radhakrishnan advised members to not enter the well of the House and never try to show placards, failing which he would be forced to take action.

"My humble request to all the members (is that), you should cooperate with the Chair. Please never try to enter the well of the House and never try to show the placards. These two things you have to follow. If any member is not following these two instructions. I may not be hearing them. I will not be able to give them any chance and I will be forced to take action," he said, and took up the Question Hour.

However, the Opposition parties continued to raise slogans in support of their demand. Notwithstanding their sloganeering, the Chair went ahead with the proceedings.