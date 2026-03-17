Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, Congress's Karamvir Boudh elected; Haryana CM congratulates

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in a late-night press conference, congratulated both the leaders on their win.

Officials said five votes were declared invalid -- four of Congress and one of the BJP.

Three candidates -- BJP's Bhatia (58), Karamvir Singh Boudh (61) of the Congress and Independent candidate Satish Nandal (63) -- were in the fray for the two seats. The BJP-backed Nandal had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls as its nominee.

Referring to the overall vote value secured by the Independent candidate, Chief Minister Saini said that Nandal lost by a narrow margin to the Congress candidate.