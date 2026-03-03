Rajya Sabha nomination ends on March 5 amid alliance suspense

CHENNAI: Amid ongoing alliance negotiations among political parties, the filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha election will conclude on March 5.
Scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for March 6, while the final list of candidates will be known after the withdrawal deadline on March 9.
In Tamil Nadu, six Rajya Sabha seats are set to fall vacant on April 1. In view of these vacancies, the Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the biennial polls.
The DMK-led alliance has already allocated one of the 4 possible Rajya Sabha seats in its kitty to its ally, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), amid the evolving seat-sharing arrangements. Congress is reportedly seeking 2 RS seats, placing pressure on the DMK.