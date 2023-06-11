Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expected to address AAP's 'Maha Rally'

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal is expected to address the Aam Aadmi Party's ''Maha Rally'' on Sunday against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital, a party functionary said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi AAP leader and Minister Gopal Rai and AAP MP Sanjay Singh will address the rally.



''Sibal has also been invited to speak at the rally as a constitutional expert. Sibal has better understanding about the constitutional position of Delhi,'' the functionary said.



The ordinance issued by the Centre on May 19 set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain.



It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, through which the Delhi government was given the executive control over service-related matters, including transfers and postings of Delhi government officers but excluding those related to police, public order and land.

