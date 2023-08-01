Rajya Sabha faces another adjournment on Manipur issue; Lok Sabha till 2 pm

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha faced another adjournment on Tuesday till 12 noon with the Opposition continuing its protests over its demands over the debate on Manipur violence.

The protests started soon after the papers were laid on the table of the House after it assembled for the day at 11 am.

The Opposition has been adamant on its demand seekingPrime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Manipur violence and a detailed discussion on the issue under rule 267.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected Opposition's demand for Prime Minister's statement and cited a precedence of 2014.

Dhankhar said he met floor leaders and two-and-half hours had been allocated for discussion on Manipur violence.

As the Chairman declined notices received from the Opposition, they resorted to sloganeering and protests. Amid the din, the Chairman announced adjournment of the House till 12 noon.

Lok Sabha also witnessed protests from opposition members during Question Hour and was adjourned till 2 pm.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20, both Houses of Parliament have seen repeated disruptions and adjournments over the Manipur issue, with the Opposition adamant on a debate and statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.