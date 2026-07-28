Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday amid uproar over NEET issue

Seeing vociferous protests by the Opposition, the Chair adjourned the House till Wednesday.

Opposition MPs were demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah should come to the House and make a statement on the issue. Treasury benches countered such a demand.

The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 20 over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) -- a medical entrance examination -- paper leak issue.

Earlier during the day, the Upper House was adjourned without conducting any business in the pre-lunch session, following opposition parties' protest over the use of alleged force by police personnel on NEET paper leak demonstrators.